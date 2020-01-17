State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

