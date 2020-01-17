Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

