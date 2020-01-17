State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 664 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of AX stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.