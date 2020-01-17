Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

Shares of CACC opened at $447.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.46 and a 200 day moving average of $455.42. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total value of $4,249,359.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,437 shares of company stock worth $26,322,569 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

