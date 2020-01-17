Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $142.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 803.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 159,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

