Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $33,397.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,400 shares of company stock worth $3,264,615. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.