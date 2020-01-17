Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALXN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.84.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.51 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,078,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,564,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,509 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

