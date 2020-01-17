Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGNX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Regenxbio by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

