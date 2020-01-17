Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $388,353.68. Insiders have sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

