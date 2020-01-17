Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

