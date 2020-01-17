Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Acceptance Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Credit Acceptance Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub
Aspen Technology Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Aspen Technology Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub
Appian Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Appian Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Raised to Hold at BidaskClub
Boston Beer Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Boston Beer Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Regenxbio Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine
Regenxbio Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report