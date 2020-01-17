Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Dare Bioscience stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.