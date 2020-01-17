Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNBEY opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Minebea Mitsumi has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.76.

About Minebea Mitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

