Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PETS. TheStreet raised Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

