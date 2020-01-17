ValuEngine Downgrades Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Buy

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBCP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.