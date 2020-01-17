Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $14.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

