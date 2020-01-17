Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth about $1,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

