Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company's financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois."

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $196,360.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,721.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

