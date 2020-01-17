VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Raised to $60.00

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.