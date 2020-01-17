AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.65 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 318,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

