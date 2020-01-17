Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €25.49 ($29.64) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €26.71 and a 200 day moving average of €24.73. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

