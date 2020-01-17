B. Riley Lowers Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target to $16.00

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.02. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 108.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.