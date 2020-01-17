Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.56 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.74 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $215,017.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 303,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

