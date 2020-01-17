Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €149.85 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) target price on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €191.40 ($222.56) on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €134.80 ($156.74) and a fifty-two week high of €192.85 ($224.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

