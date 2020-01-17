M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 150.33 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 28310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.72).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.01.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

