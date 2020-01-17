Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $317.00

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95), with a volume of 132177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.10).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hollywood Bowl Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of $457.50 million and a PE ratio of 20.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 9.66 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. This represents a yield of 3.83%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns bought 18,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

