Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.00

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.32), with a volume of 75617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.28).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.13.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

