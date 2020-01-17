CQS New City High Yield Fund (LON:NCYF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 61.60 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.60 ($0.81), with a volume of 395988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.80).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CQS New City High Yield Fund’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Get CQS New City High Yield Fund alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $260.23 million and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.95.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS New City High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.