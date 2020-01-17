Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.90

Shares of Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.90 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.54), with a volume of 2403125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.60 ($0.52).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 43 ($0.57) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $364.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.