10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.37

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $88.82, with a volume of 193267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.63.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,535,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,157,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000.

About 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

