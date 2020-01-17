Redfin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,280 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 10,029% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $24.22 on Friday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,130. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

