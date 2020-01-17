Chegg Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,483 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,049% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

Chegg stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61. Chegg has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $927,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,692,464.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 781,015 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,229. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 475.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Finally, black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,990,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

