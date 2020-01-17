Traders Buy High Volume of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Put Options (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 34,532 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,411% compared to the average daily volume of 2,285 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 78,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

