Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

