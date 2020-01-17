TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 254.92 ($3.35) on Friday. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.30 million and a PE ratio of 33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

