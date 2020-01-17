CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 743.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CONMED by 272.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 626.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.06. CONMED has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

