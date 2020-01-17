Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $488,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

