Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.22 ($22.34).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

ETR HFG opened at €21.85 ($25.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.99) and a twelve month high of €20.20 ($23.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

