Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 98.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

