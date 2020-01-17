Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

