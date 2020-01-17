Libero Copper (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Libero Copper Corp (CVE:LBC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 241600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Libero Copper Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado.

