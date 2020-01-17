Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.27

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.27 and last traded at C$23.95, with a volume of 255065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATZ. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

