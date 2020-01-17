Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.33

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.33, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.25.

About Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

