Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 104000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86.

Inventus Mining Company Profile (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

