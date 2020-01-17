Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $500.00

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.10), with a volume of 14401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.56).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 617.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

