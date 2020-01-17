Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 14580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.90. The company has a market cap of $28.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Ebiquity (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.