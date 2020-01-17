Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.00

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 67540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.49).

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on Oncimmune in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

