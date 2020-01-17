Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $54.93 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $199.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.