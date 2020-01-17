Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average daily volume of 147 call options.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in argenx by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,937,000 after purchasing an additional 209,848 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,316,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in argenx by 86.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 343,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $16,975,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 50.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $150.04 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.49.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

