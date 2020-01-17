NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 5.0% in December

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $2.90 on Friday. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.47.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 1,166.60% and a negative return on equity of 558.98%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoVibronix will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

