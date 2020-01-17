Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Drops By 5.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 735,300 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of HOV opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). The company had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

